 
world
Thursday Feb 23 2023
By
Reuters

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

By
Reuters

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude shook Tajikistan. — Screengrab/Twitter
An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude shook Tajikistan. — Screengrab/Twitter

BEIJING: An earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude shook Tajikistan at 8:37am (0037 GMT) on Thursday at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), Chinese state television CCTV reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicentre is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in some areas in China's western Xinjiang region, including Kashgar and Artux, CCTV reported.

Power supply and communication remained normal in Kashgar, state media Xinhua reported.

The Xinjiang railroad department called a halt to passenger trains running on the Aksu to Kashgar section of the Southern Xinjiang railway, state media said.

Local authorities were inspecting bridges, tunnels and signal equipment, CCTV said.

