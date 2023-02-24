 
entertainment
Friday Feb 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prince Harry talks about humiliating headlines the British media designed to bring down Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his future wife was called out over her previous divorce.

He writes: “The Telegraph entered the fray with a piece slightly less disgusting, but equally insane, in which the writer examined from all angles the burning question of whether or not I was legally able to marry a (gasp) divorcée.”

Harry continues: “God, they were already into her past and looking at her first marriage. Never mind that my father, a divorcé, was currently married to a divorcée, or my aunt, Princess Anne, was a remarried divorcée—the list went on. Divorce in 2016 was deemed by the British press to be a scarlet letter.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise

Prince Harry 'dropped' Meghan Markle 'in middle of danger' despite promise
Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party

Prince Harry turned to Tom Hardy to help with 'apocalypse' themed party
Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada

Prince Harry was Meghan Markle 'dystopian date' on Halloween in Canada
Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan

Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan
Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother

Prince Harry says 'lovely' Doria was punished for being Meghan Markle mother
Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'

Harry Styles tops IFPI global singles chart with hit 'As It Was'
Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle
King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

King's coronation: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still waiting for invite

Nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royal family

Nothing left for Prince Harry to say against royal family

Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home

Prince Andrew says he won't leave his home

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry less popular than Prince Andrew in US: new poll

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry less popular than Prince Andrew in US: new poll
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in LA rape case

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in LA rape case