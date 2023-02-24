Prince Harry says Meghan Markle 'divorcee' label was ridiculed by media giant

Prince Harry talks about humiliating headlines the British media designed to bring down Meghan Markle.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how his future wife was called out over her previous divorce.

He writes: “The Telegraph entered the fray with a piece slightly less disgusting, but equally insane, in which the writer examined from all angles the burning question of whether or not I was legally able to marry a (gasp) divorcée.”

Harry continues: “God, they were already into her past and looking at her first marriage. Never mind that my father, a divorcé, was currently married to a divorcée, or my aunt, Princess Anne, was a remarried divorcée—the list went on. Divorce in 2016 was deemed by the British press to be a scarlet letter.”