South Korean actor Yoo Ah In has tested positive for Propofol use

The actor is currently under investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan police

Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for using the drug Propofol on February 24th. It was revealed earlier that he had tested positive for marijuana usage as well.

It was announced that the National Forensic Service had sent his hair sample to the drug investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The sample which was taken on February 5th tested positive for Propofol usage, according to the report.

Earlier the police began to suspect the actor of illegal Propofol use and took on a search and seizure on multiple doctors’ offices and clinics to find where he had been getting his supply from. The police suspect that he has been receiving this drug since 2021.

For the investigation the actor had to give both a urine and a hair sample, of which the urine sample confirmed the use of marijuana which is illegal for recreational purposes in South Korea.