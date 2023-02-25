Prince Harry says Royals are 'blue blood' because they are 'colder than other people'

Prince Harry saw himself just like any other human being at a key event in life his.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals 2016 made him hostile towards the media due to their attacks on his then girlfriend Meghan Markle.

At a royal engagement, Harry saw himself resisting the press.

He pens: "I was feeling worried, and intensely hostile towards the press, and I was now surrounded by…press. The same royal reporters… Gazing at them all, I thought: Complicit."



Harry then reveals getting hurt by a needle in the middle of his thoughts.

"Then the needle went into my finger. I watched the blood spurt and remembered all the people, friends and strangers, fellow soldiers, journalists, novelists, schoolmates, who’d ever called me and my family blue bloods. That old shorthand for aristocracy, for royalty, I wondered where it had come from."

He adds: "Someone said our blood was blue because it was colder than other people’s, but that couldn’t be right, could it? My family always said it was blue because we were special, but that couldn’t be right either. Watching the nurse channel my blood into a test tube, I thought: Red, just like everyone else’s."

