Tom Cruise makes rare public appearance ahead of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show

Tom Cruise made a rare public appearance on Friday afternoon as he was spotted arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio in Hollywood.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, was clicked holding an umbrella outside the studio as he walked in the rain in Los Angeles metropolitan area.

Cruise, who is most likely to attend this year’s Oscar awards ceremony following Maverick’s top nominations, waved at his fans and paparazzi as he made his way toward the show's filming area.

The Mission Impossible star made headlines as he recently put an end to his long-term feud with filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

The iconic duo was clicked at the Oscars luncheon, held earlier this month, where the Indiana Jones director praised his blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.

“You saved Hollywood's [expletive, and you might have saved theatrical distribution,’ Spielberg said to Cruise at the event.

Top Gun: Maverick scored six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.