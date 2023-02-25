 
PSL 2023: Mohammad Amir likely to miss KK vs MS clash

An undated photograph of Karachi Kings fast bowler Muhammad Amir. — Twitter/@DSBcricket
Karachi Kings' fast bowler Mohammad Amir is unlikely to participate in the match against Multan Sultans on Sunday — following a groin injury he sustained during Kings’ match against Lahore Qalandars last week— in the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following his injury during the February 19 match, Amir could only bowl two overs and was also compelled to miss the Kings' clash with Sultans on Wednesday, which the 2020 champions lost by three runs.

It should be noted that the Kings beat Qalandars by 67 runs to secure their maiden victory in PSL 8 on Sunday.

During his side's practice session on Saturday, Amir didn't bowl but was seen doing light exercise.

Amir has claimed four wickets in as many matches of the PSL 8 at an economy rate of 7.64.

Kings will lock horns with the formidable Multan Sultans in their sixth match of the ongoing tournament.

It is worth mentioning here that Imad Wasim's side have won only one of their last five matches and currently rank fifth on the points table, ahead of only Quetta Gladiators.

Squad:

Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

