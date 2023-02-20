 
sports
Faizan Lakhani

KK vs MS: Setback for Karachi Kings as Mohammad Amir suffers injury

Faizan Lakhani

Karachi Kings player Muhammad Amir is taking to media during a practice session for Pakistan Super League. — INP/File
Karachi Kings' fast bowler Muhammad Amir would not be taking part in Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition match against Multan Sultans on February 22 due to a groin injury.

According to sources, injured Amir’s rehabilitation will continue in Karachi during the pacer's time on the sidelines.

However, the Kings are expecting Amir to become fit for their match against Multan Sultans on February 26.

Amir had claimed four wickets in as many matches of the PSL 2023 at an economy rate of 7.64.

It must be noted that Karachi beat Lahore by 67 runs to secure their maiden victory in PSL 2023 on Sunday.

Put to bat first, Kings posted a competitive 186-run target on the scoreboard before bowling out Qalandars for 118 runs in 17.3 overs.

Skipper Imad Wasim struck in his last over after Akif Javed took two wickets to put Kings in control against Qalandars.

After Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Amir gave the Kings two early breakthroughs, Tahir Baig and Kamran Ghulam led the run-chase.

But young bowler Akif, who was roped in as a replacement for an injured Mir Hamza, struck twice in his third over to send the two batters back to the pavilion and put his side on course for victory.

