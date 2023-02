Lahore Qalandars win toss, ask Karachi Kings to bat

Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim shake hands ahead of their PSL match at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 19, 2023. — Twitter/@lahoreqalandars

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars Sunday won the toss and asked the Karachi Kings to bat first in the 8th match of the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.



Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Shane Dadswell, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan) and Kusal Mendis (partial replacement for Jordan Cox)

More to follow...