Sunday Feb 26 2023
Princess Diana's brother won't attend King Charles coronation?

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Prince William and Prince Harry's maternal uncle is not interested in attending the King Charles coronation which takes place in May.

Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer spoke about the upcoming ceremony while appearing on Monday's episode of the Off Air… with Jane and Fi podcast.

Asked will he be going to coronation, he said, "I wouldn't have thought so — I think it's only about 2,000 people going."

Answering another question, Spencer said, "I think of Diana every day, in a different context. Actually, the whole royal thing, I don't find it as interesting as a lot of people, you know? I just get on with my life," Charles said. "I look after what I have to look after at the estate, and I have a career, write books and such… People obviously assume that I care a lot about that side of things, but it's just a side part of my life."

When host Jane Garvey asked him if he'd play a formal role in the May 6 crowning ceremony given his peerage title, he said, "I think we've never had an official role in it, just turned up like everyone else used to, when it was the hereditary peers and the House of Lords," the author and historian explained. "That's no longer the case. There is some old coronet knocking around somewhere, but I won't be wearing it soon, I don't think."

While many royals fans expressed their disappointment over Charles thoughts on coronation, others voiced support for the younger brother of Princess Diana who died in a car crash in 1997.

