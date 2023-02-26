 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
SASalman Ashraf

Four killed, 12 injured in Barkhan bike bomb blast: police

By
SASalman Ashraf

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

— Screengrab/Geo News
— Screengrab/Geo News  

At least four people were killed while 12 others were injured when a motorcycle laden with explosives blew up in the Barkhan district of Balochistan, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that the explosion took place in the Rakhni Bazaar area and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital. Some injured were also being shifted to Dera Ghazi Khan hospital, police added.

The law enforcement agency also shared that the explosion had damaged several cars, motorcycles and shops.

— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

