Two policemen martyred, one injured in Khuzdar IED attack

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

A policeman stands guard in Balochistan in this file photo. — Twitter
  • Police were on patrol when blast happened.
  • Emergency imposed in area's hospital.
  • Blast comes as nation faces fresh terror wave.

Two policemen were martyred and one suffered injuries in a blast in Balochistan's Khuzdar district on Saturday, as the nation faces a fresh wave of terrorism yet again.

According to the district administration, unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) which went off while police personnel were patrolling and passing by the area.

Resultantly, the police van's driver Deen Mohammad lost his life instantly, while two others suffered critical injuries. 

Soon after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Ilyas Kibzai reached the site and had the victims shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital. One of the policemen died at the medical facility while the other is under treatment.

An emergency was imposed in the hospital and a large number of citizens reached the medical facility to donate blood.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) cordoned off the area and launched a search for the perpetrators, while a probe was underway.

A day earlier, the security forces conducted an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Awaran district in which a terrorist was gunned down.

According to the statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations, troops approached the operation after receiving a "credible lead" with regards to the presence of a terrorist hide-out.

With terrorism on the rise in Pakistan, the National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — Friday sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent strikes by terrorists in Karachi and Peshawar have triggered the security forces and LEAs to expedite action against perpetrators claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers.

