Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

KP mourns as death toll from Peshawar suicide bombing reaches 90

Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Security personnel and rescue workers prepare to search for the blast victims in the debris of a damaged mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — AFP
  • Rescue operation underway to retrieve bodies from debris.
  • About 100 injured people under treatment. 
  • Peshawar observes day of mourning. 

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the suicide bombing that rocked the crowded mosque at the Police Lines compound in Peshawar rose to 90, with over 100 people wounded, Radio Pakistan said Tuesday. 

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the mosque — which is in a tightly guarded police compound — on Monday at around 1pm during the Zohr prayers, causing the roof to come crashing down upon those who were offering the prayers at that time. 

A rescue operation is underway to retrieve bodies from the debris of the mosque, said an official, adding that a search operation is also being carried out. 

The official said that about 17 bodies have been pulled out of the rubble and one injured person. 

Day of mourning

KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has announced a day of mourning in the province today following the heinous attack.

The national flag will be at half-mast across the province, he said, adding, “The government share the grief of the martyrs’ families.”

The interim CM also assured the aggrieved families that the provincial government would not leave them alone in the aftermath of the tragedy.

