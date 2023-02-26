Eating this food every day could make your child taller

A girl holding two eggs.— Unsplash

They say breakfast is the most essential meal of the day, and when it comes to eating eggs, that may be especially true for children.

According to research, eggs are a crucial component of young children's diet and can help them grow taller.

An investigation was carried out by researchers at Washington University on newborns in Ecuador who were between the ages of six and nine months. Over a six-month period, some randomly chosen participants were instructed to add one egg to their diet every day, while others were assigned to a control group that did not consume any eggs.

It was eventually discovered that infants who regularly ate eggs had a 47% lower risk of stunting, or a delayed increase in height. Also, 74% had a lower likelihood of being underweight than kids in the control group.



“We were surprised by just how effective this intervention proved to be,” said lead researcher Lora Iannotti in a statement. “The size of the effect was 0.63 compared to the 0.39 global average.”



It should be noted that participants in the test group were restricted in how much sugar they could consume, which could have influenced the findings as well. Yet, given that eggs not only provide a complete meal but also frequently come in safe packaging, this study offers a solution to malnutrition in locations without access to adequate nutrition.



“Our study carefully monitored allergic reactions to eggs, yet no incidents were observed or reported by caregivers during the weekly home visits,” adds Iannotti. “Eggs seem to be a viable and recommended source of nutrition for children in developing countries.”



Researchers published their findings in the journal Pediatrics.

Other benefits of eggs for children are:

Brain development

Eggs are also a great source of choline, a nutrient that is important for brain development and function. Choline helps build the membranes of brain cells and supports the production of neurotransmitters that are essential for learning and memory.



Weight management

Eggs can be a good addition to a child's diet for weight management. They are high-protein, low-carbohydrate food that can help keep children feeling full for longer periods of time. This can lead to a reduction in overall calorie intake and help prevent overeating.



Eye health

Eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that are important for eye health. Consuming eggs can help ensure that children are getting enough of these important nutrients to support their eye health.

