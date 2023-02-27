 
world
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
AFP

Brazil storm victims include 18 children

By
AFP

Monday Feb 27, 2023

People remove debris at a flood-affected area in Barra do Sahy, Sao Sebastiao district, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on February 21, 2023. AFP
People remove debris at a flood-affected area in Barra do Sahy, Sao Sebastiao district, Sao Paulo state, Brazil on February 21, 2023. AFP

SAO PAULO: The death toll from floods and landslides in southeast Brazil a week ago was officially increased to 64 Sunday, as the search continued for one missing person. 

Among the confirmed toll, 18 were children, the Sao Paulo state government said in a statement.

More than an entire February's worth of rain fell in 24 hours on the picturesque beach resort town of Sao Sebastiao and surrounding areas last weekend.

Authorities said the largest daily rainfall ever registered in Brazil triggered violent floods and landslides that tore through precariously built hillside communities.

According to the G1 news site, quoting civil defense authorities, one person remained missing Sunday, down from dozens initially.

More than 2,400 people were displaced by the downpour which washed away homes, roads, clinics and other infrastructure.

An estimated 9.5 million of Brazil's 215 million people live in areas at high risk of flooding or landslides -- mainly poor favela neighborhoods.

The South American country has been hit by a series of deadly weather disasters in recent years, which experts say are likely being made worse by climate change.

