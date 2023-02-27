Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' director talks on cancellation trend

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson shared his take on the major streaming cancellations trend at Netflix, HBO Max and other giants.

Johnson, 49, who is famous for writing and directing two movies, Knives Out, its first sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and also sigining a deal with Netflix in 2021, shared his concerns over the recent developments in the streaming.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, The Poker Face director commented on the growing trend of streaming services canceling TV shows and films.

"It’s been horrifying. The fact that it’s becoming common practice is terrible and adds to the awfulness. In the history of the business, there has been a constant evolution of horrible things."

"All you can do as someone who makes stuff is ultimately put your faith in the notion that if you make something, it’s going to find its audience" he added.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is a sequel to 2019 film Knives Out, premiered on the streamer in December 2022 and gained immense popularity and success acclaim, even bagged an Oscar nomination.

