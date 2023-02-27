 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Jessica Chastain stumbles on stairs as she wins 2023 SAG Awards, Paul Mescal helps her

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Jessica Chastain tripped over her dress while walking up the stage at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and had a ‘Jennifer Lawrence moment’ on Sunday night.

Chastain had a little tumble on her way to accept her award for Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Series for her work in George & Tammy at the 2023 SAG Awards.

The Good Nurse actress fell forward while walking up the stairs. She received assistance from Courtney B Vance and Paul Mescal.

Mescal, who was already onstage, took Chastain’s hand to help her walk the rest of the way to the podium after Vance rushed to her aid.

Chastain delivered a moving speech, dedicating her award to costar Michael Shannon and sharing the advice she received from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Speaking to Extra after the star-studded affair, Chastain, clad in a floor-length pink gown, said, “I just needed to be airlifted, I couldn’t do it, my whole body was shaking.”

“But I had Court and I had Paul Mescal, so I mean, a girl was in a good position.”

She admitted that she was “a little embarrassed” about the fall, but added, “I had two very handsome men helping me up, so that wasn’t so bad.”

On Twitter, fans jokingly compared her fall to Lawrence’s epic Oscar moment. “Jessica Chastain honouring Jennifer Lawrence for the 10-year anniversary of her fall at the Oscars,” one user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Ten years later, Jessica Chastain just pulled off a Jennifer Lawrence.”

