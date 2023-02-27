 
world
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Reuters

One killed in new Turkey quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

By
Reuters

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Rescuers search for survivors following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters
Rescuers search for survivors following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey February 6, 2023. — Reuters

  • Search and rescue teams deployed to five buildings.
  • It hit weeks after massive quake killed over 50,000.
  • It struck at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), says EMSC.

ISTANBUL: An earthquake shook southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing some buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said.

It hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

The quake, which struck the southeastern province of Malatya, was measured by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre at a magnitude of 5.2. AFAD put it at 5.6.

It struck at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), said EMSC.

Media reports said two people were believed to be trapped in the rubble of one building.

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of complicity in the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday. 

More From World:

Brazil storm victims include 18 children

Brazil storm victims include 18 children

28 Pakistanis die after migrant ship capsizes off Italy

28 Pakistanis die after migrant ship capsizes off Italy
US papers drop 'Dilbert' after creator's racist remarks

US papers drop 'Dilbert' after creator's racist remarks
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence

Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence
Nigeria tallies votes for new president

Nigeria tallies votes for new president
Macron announces China visit for Ukraine peace

Macron announces China visit for Ukraine peace
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning
Qatari businesswoman sparkles among jewellery giants at Doha show

Qatari businesswoman sparkles among jewellery giants at Doha show
Abby Choi: Ex-husband arrested after model found dismembered in fridge

Abby Choi: Ex-husband arrested after model found dismembered in fridge
Indian man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for supporting Pakistan cricket team

Indian man forced to apologise, chant 'Bharat Mata ki jai' for supporting Pakistan cricket team
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria