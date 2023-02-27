Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'

Beloved English actor, broadcaster, comedian, director and writer Stephen Fry will host the UK version of hit US entertainment show Jeopardy!. The show will air on ITV1 and streamer ITVX this fall.



“The weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand new audience,” ITV said on Monday.

Produced by Whisper North, the 20 episodes, each an hour long will see contestants tapping into their general knowledge to win rounds and stay in the game. “The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players,” ITV said. “The American classic first came to screens in the UK in the 1980s but now, ITV and Stephen Fry are set to bring a modern twist to the culturally iconic game show.

Speaking about hosting the show in UK Stephen Fry said : “In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment said: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Stephen John Fry (born 24 August 1957) first came to prominence in the 1980s as one half of the comic double act Fry and Laurie, alongside Hugh Laurie, with the two starring in A Bit of Fry & Laurie (1989–1995) and Jeeves and Wooster (1990–1993).