Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcome baby boy ‘Leodis Andrellton’

Tuesday Feb 28 2023
Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Leodis Andrellton Jackson on February 25th, 2023.

On Monday, February 27th, 2023, the Hustlers actress took to her Instagram to share the happy news and glimpse into her and Jackson’s life as new parents, via People.

“Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote in the caption. “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

In the first slide, she shared a snap of what the couple looks like after “only 48hrs of being parents!”

In the next slide, she shared a video of herself singing Someone by El Debarge to Jackson in the car after he included the track in some playlists for her when they started dating. “We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God!” Palmer wrote.

She also shared some adorable clicks of her new born son. “’I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha,” she wrote, adding, “I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide ... And this slide.”

Palmer, 29, confirmed pregnancy rumours during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December, 2022.

“There’s some rumours going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” Palmer exclaimed during her opening monologue, unbuttoning her long jacket to reveal her baby bump.

