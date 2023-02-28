 
sports
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2023: Muhammad Haris 'not satisfied' with his performance

By
Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Muhammad Haris speaks to Geo News in an interview in Islamabad, on February 28, 2023. — Photo by author
Muhammad Haris speaks to Geo News in an interview in Islamabad, on February 28, 2023. — Photo by author

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi’s young wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haris has said he is not satisfied with his performance in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), adding that he feels he hasn’t been able to justify his talent so far.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad, the 21-year-old cricketer said that he realises that he "must convert his 20s and 30s into 50s, his 50s into 80s and 100s if he wants to cement his place as a match winner".

“I am not satisfied at all, look at how other openers have scored and where I am standing. I need to improve myself and need to score more and spend more time on the wicket,” he said referring to the scores of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman compared to his score in the tournament.

“I know that I am not able to deliver what I am capable of and I am seeking the guidance of my seniors on how to improve myself, they’ve suggested a few things to me and I will try to apply those things in the matches to come,” the Peshawar Zalmi player said.

Replying to a question, Haris said that he aims to win the title of best wicketkeeper in the tournament and also wants to help his side lift the PSL trophy for the second time.

Zalmi next play Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi on March 1 and Harris expressed confidence that his team would be able to exhibit a match-winning performance.

“The tournament is wide open and any team can make a comeback, we have to play well and I am sure we will do that, finishing among the top four to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the league stage of the tournament,” he said.

“I am confident ahead of the game against Karachi Kings. We will be playing in Rawalpindi which is our home ground and we will try to take maximum advantage of that,” said Haris.

Haris said that sharing the dressing room with a top batter like Babar Azam is a "blessing" for him and he is trying to learn the most he can from Pakistan’s captain who is also leading Peshawar Zalmi’s side in the eighth edition of PSL.

“Everyone wants to play alongside Babar Azam, I am fortunate that I have gotten this opportunity. Babar is telling me about areas that I need to improve on and off the field. He is like an elder brother to me,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Haris Rauf's take on his send-off for Shadab

WATCH: Haris Rauf's take on his send-off for Shadab
Pakistan book spot in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan book spot in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England

Wagner shines as New Zealand pull off miracle one-run win over England
Messi, Putellas win The Best FIFA awards

Messi, Putellas win The Best FIFA awards

Rape-accused cricketer cleared to travel

Rape-accused cricketer cleared to travel
PSL 2023: What does Zainab Abbas think about working in IPL?

PSL 2023: What does Zainab Abbas think about working in IPL?

Qalandars rattle United's strong batting to register another victory

Qalandars rattle United's strong batting to register another victory
PSL 2023: James Vince bids adieu to PSL

PSL 2023: James Vince bids adieu to PSL
LQ vs IU: Five stats you need to know

LQ vs IU: Five stats you need to know
PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi does not want Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta captain

PSL 2023: Shahid Afridi does not want Sarfaraz Ahmed as Quetta captain
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United today

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United today

LQ vs PZ: Lahore Qalandars score highest total of this season against Peshawar Zalmi

LQ vs PZ: Lahore Qalandars score highest total of this season against Peshawar Zalmi