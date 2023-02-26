PSL 2023: When will Babar Azam get married?

A screengrab of Babar Azam as he answers a journalist's question about his wedding. — Twitter/@SaadIrfan258

Peshawar Zalmi captain and Pakistan star batter and skipper Babar Azam has said that he is "waiting to be married" and that his fans should also wait with him.

Over the last few months, several players of the national side have gotten married, including star players Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

While fans devouted to cricket are deeply invested in the wedding celebrations of these stars, one cricketer who fans are especially eager to see is Pakistan star-batter Babar Azam.

Babar, who is arguably one of the best batters in the world at the moment, is a favourite among fans across the country.

While talking to journalists at a press conference on Saturday, a reporter asked Babar: "Aap kaptaan hain. Aapke saare larkon ki shaadiyan ho rahi hain aur aapke baal safed hotay jaa rahay hain. Toh aapka kab iraada hai shaadi ka? (You are the captain. All of your players are getting married, and your hair is turning grey. So when are you planning to get married?)”

The question seemed to throw off balance just a bit, but he immediately responded: "My hair is not white because of ageing, they've been like this from the start."

Answering the actual query, the Peshawar Zalmi captain said: "Dekhiye, jab time aayega tab ho jaayega. Time ka wait main bhi kar raha hu, aap bhi karein (when the time is right, it will happen. I am waiting for it, you should too)."



He also said that "when the right time arrives I will marry. Currently, I am waiting for that time and you should wait too."

Babar's witty response had everyone in the audience laughing and chuckling.

It seems like fans must wait a bit more to see the star player tie the knot.

It is pertinent to mention here that last month, opening batter Imam Ul Haq teased fans about his and Babar's marriages when he shared a cheeky post on Instagram stating: “Tired of wardrobe trials for attending someone else’s wedding. I think ab humein bhi kuch sochna paray ga janab photographer [I think now we will also have to think about this Mr photographer].”

Imam had tagged Babar in the post and fans of the two cricketers went berserk. Many wondered if the cricketer was foreshadowing just his own wedding or also that of his colleague. However, it seemed that the post was just a joke.