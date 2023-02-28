 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink's Jisoo explains why bandmate Jennie got her a special gift

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

Jennie felt guilty walking past the store without buying it
Jennie felt guilty walking past the store without buying it

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo explained why fellow band member Jennie bought her a certain gift in her new Copenhagen vlog. The idol addressed fans while resting in her bed with a face mask on, explaining that she had just reached Copenhagen.

The members were there to prepare for their concert the next day. The idol was wearing a red Hello Kitty! shirt in the video, and she revealed that the shirt had been a gift from none other than Jennie. According to Jisoo, Jennie had said that she couldn't bear to walk past the pajamas without feeling guilty so she had to buy it.

It’s common knowledge for fans of the group that Jisoo has a fondness for everything that is related to Hello Kitty. Thoughtful gifts aren’t uncommon for the band members, with Jennie previously gifting Jisoo a Cartier ring on her birthday.

