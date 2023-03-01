Halsey struts on the runway for Paris Fashion Week

Halsey has just made her debut at Paris Fashion Week with her first ever stint as a model.

The singer and songwriter blew fans away with her ensemble and strut down the runway.

Her sheet black, bedazzled gown even matched with her smokey-eyed makeup.

The collection included a series of closeup and mid-range shots, all getting up close and personal with Halsey.

There were even some behind-the-scenes shots where designers were fixing her gown before the big walk.

She even recounted the experience over on Instagram, and also included pictures from her big moment.

The post in question read, “I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!! Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show!”

Check it out Below:







