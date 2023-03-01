Hailey Bieber was a supporter of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s romance: Report

Hailey Bieber once was rooting for now-husband Justin Bieber’s romance with Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old model was trending on Twitter after Gomez’s fans found the model’s decade-old posts supporting the actress’s relationship with the Peaches singer.

Several social media users dug up screenshots of Hailey’s tweets from 2011, shortly after her now-husband, Justin, and his ex-girlfriend confirmed their romance for the first time, via Page Six.

“I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena,” Hailey (née Hailey Baldwin) tweeted on May 27th, 2011.

“I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word,” she wrote on September 23rd, 2011 — the same night Justin famously rented out the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a romantic date with Gomez.

“Selena Gomez is so cute. Don’t argue. Bye,” Hailey, now 26, tweeted on October 7th, 2011.

“She is beyond flawless and he’s ya know he’s Bieber. They are a perfect relationship.. -__-forever alone,” read a post from January 8th, 2012.

The Rhode Skin founder continued standing Gomez, 30, for years, even calling the pop star “HOT” when her Come & Get It music video was released in May 2013.

The posts resurfaced after Hailey and Only Murders in the Building actress, 30, got entangled in some drama, alleging a new feud brewing.

Feud rumours first began between the two ladies nearly five years ago after Justin Bieber, 28, proposed to Hailey just four months after he and Gomez called it quits.