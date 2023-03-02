 
world
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
AFP

US man arrested trying to bring homemade explosive onto plane

By
AFP

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Mark Muffley walks at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, US (l), Mark Muffley walks at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, US (r).— Reuters
Mark Muffley walks at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, US (l), Mark Muffley walks at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, US (r).— Reuters

NEW YORK: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a man who allegedly attempted to bring an explosive device onto an airplane in Pennsylvania, US authorities said Wednesday.

The bomb was discovered by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel on Monday, after the man's checked bag set off an alarm at Lehigh Valley International Airport in the city of Allentown, the federal agency said in a statement.

A section of the airport, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of New York, was evacuated as a precaution, the TSA said.

"FBI and local law enforcement bomb technicians determined that the item was indeed a live explosive device," TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said on Twitter.

The explosive, according to a court filing, was a round package of powder-like substance wrapped in plastic wrap, with a fuse attached and hidden inside the bags lining.

Local experts determined the substance to be "consistent with a commercial grade firework," said the court filing, which was published by media site Axios.

The bag also contained a can of butane, two power outlets taped together, and a pipe with "white powder residue" on it.

The suspect, identified as Mark Muffley, left the airport after being called to the security desk and was later arrested at his home.

More From World:

India's top court overhauls election commissioner appointment in 'historic' judgment

India's top court overhauls election commissioner appointment in 'historic' judgment
Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'

Kim says N Korea must meet grain production goals 'without fail'
Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy

Greece seeks answers over deadliest train tragedy
China scoffs at FBI claim that Wuhan lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic

China scoffs at FBI claim that Wuhan lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic
Repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity, Sikh group asks G20 FMs

Repudiate India’s claim to territorial integrity, Sikh group asks G20 FMs
India leads world in cutting internet access for fifth year in a row, watchdog says

India leads world in cutting internet access for fifth year in a row, watchdog says
Doll's world: 'Japan's Barbie' casts spell over grown-ups

Doll's world: 'Japan's Barbie' casts spell over grown-ups
Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls treated in latest mystery poisoning

Dozens of Iranian schoolgirls treated in latest mystery poisoning
Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed election

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed election
FBI director says China lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic

FBI director says China lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic
Trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured

Trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
TikTok likely to be banned in USA as Congress votes today

TikTok likely to be banned in USA as Congress votes today