 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': LA fans go wild while watching it in theatre

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

SS Rajamoulis directorial film RRR won an award at the Golden Globes 2023
Natu Natu fever has transcended boundaries and is now making the international fans go wild.

Ahead of the Oscars, film RRR has been re-released in the US theatres. Therefore, a video came out that showed the LA fans dancing their hearts out while the song plays in the theatre. They took over the cinema hall by storm and danced wildly on Natu Natu.

The video has been dropped by the film’s presenters in the USA, Variance films. They shared the video with a caption that read: “Tonight, in LA, for your consideration: Best Original Song, “Natu Natu”. #RRRMovie is back in 275+ theatres tomorrow, bring your dancing shoes.”

In its re-release, the film has been witnessing full house shows as 1600 tickets have sold since the screening.

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the key roles. The story of the film revolves around two freedom fighters. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has bagged an award at the Golden Globes 2023 in the category of Best Original Song. The film has also been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards, reports IndiaToday.

