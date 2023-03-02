Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack

Emilia Clarke fans defended her new Instagram photo from trolls criticism.

Last week, the Game of Thrones star shared a picture on social media, posing with a mug that reads, "You're doing ****** great."

The picture racked up almost 2.5 million likes and was captioned: "Mum got me a mug. I felt it was important to share this newfound wisdom. Use it and reap the rewards."

Trolls quickly descended in her comment section.

One Twitter user took the screenshot of the picture and tweeted, "Lmao wow Daenerys Targaryen didn't just hit the wall she flew into it full speed on a dragon."

Another man wrote, "Mother of dragons, what happened to you."

While a third commented, "What's happening with those hairs, they're worse than mine right now."

However, some Mother of the dragons' fans instantly shut down the trolls as "gross and misogynistic."

One fan said, "I don't know why you think it's cool to put people down for the simple human process of aging."

"This is by far the most beautiful woman in Hollywood," one stated,

While another commented, "You always put the biggest smile on my face!"

Previously, Clarke has weighed in on aging, "You've got this idea of aging, and then you've got the idea of what aging makes you look like.

"At 34, I am wiser, more intelligent, I've had more experiences, I've done all this stuff, and I'm proud of that. You can only do that because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing allows you to do those things.

"So, if my face is gonna reflect the time that I've spent on this earth, I'm down for that."