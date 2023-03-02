Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Priscilla Presley was ‘excited’ to announced Netflix’s upcoming animated action-comedy series which is inspired from her late ex-husband and King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley.

On Wednesday, the 77-year-old took to Twitter to share the first trailer for Agent Elvis, which she and John Eddie created.

The show will be following Elvis as he’s inducted into a secret government spy programme, all while holding down his day job as the legendary musician, per Entertainment Tonight.

Priscilla will voice herself in the project, while Matthew McConaughey will voice the role of Elvis in the show. Don Cheadle, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash and Tom Kenny are also signed on to star.

The 77-year-old latest venture comes amid her legal battle over late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley’s will which she is challenging.

Following Lisa Marie’s death on January 12, 2023 her rep confirmed to ET that Graceland would go to her three daughters, 33-year-old Riley Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley.

It later came to light that Riley and her brother, Benjamin (who died in 2020), were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s trust in 2016. However, Priscilla is contesting “the authenticity and validity” of Riley’s appointment, claiming that “there are many issues surrounding” it.