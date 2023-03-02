 
sports
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Babar Azam eyes good show in World Cup in India

By
Sohail Imran

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hits a shot in this undated photo. — AFP/File
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is focused on doing well in this year’s ICC World Cup in India — as the situation remains unclear on the Men In Green's participation in the mega event.

Azam, who is currently leading Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight, is keen on doing well in the mega event.

“We are focused on the World Cup in India and will try to put up a good show during the tournament,” Azam told Geo News in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“I will try to score runs alongside Mohammad Rizwan since we have a good combination at the top. But having said that it is not possible to score in every innings which is why it is important not to depend on only two players in the team.

“However, we also have other players in the team who are eager to play a match-winning role for the team on the field.”

“Criticism will continue because it is not possible that everyone will speak in your favour. I always try to stay positive since it improves my level of confidence,” he said.

He was also satisfied with Zalmi’s progress, who are placed in fourth position in the points table after six points in six matches, in PSL 8.

“It has been a good journey so far with Peshawar Zalmi. We made some mistakes which is why we weren’t able to win some of the matches. However, we will try to do better in the upcoming matches,” he said.

The closing ceremony and final will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120m, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48m.

