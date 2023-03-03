 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Heidi Klum beau Tom Kaulitz mourns death of ‘beloved dogs’: ‘Poisoning?’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Heidi Klum beau Tom Kaulitz mourns death of ‘beloved dogs’: ‘Poisoning?’
Heidi Klum beau Tom Kaulitz mourns death of ‘beloved dogs’: ‘Poisoning?’

A mourning period has set in, in the house of Heidi Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz, and well as his twin brother Bill Kaulitz.

While Tom lost a German shorthaired pointer Capper last month at, 15, his twin brother bid farewell to his 4-year-old Irish wolfhound Anton three weeks later.

Heidi announced the deaths over on Instagram, and wrote, "Such a beautiful Day Today [heart emoji] We did not know it would be our last. Forever Loved Forever in our hearts.”

Bill on the other hand, turned to his own personal Instagram account and spoke of his dog Stitch.

His tribute post read, “I will never understand why life took you from me so early, so unexpectedly, so sudden, only days after we lost our Capper, when you were only 4 years old.”

Its only in a Spotify podcast episode for Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood, that they went into more detail.

There, the brothers explained how ‘sudden’ the deaths came in their respective households because both believed the dogs were “perfectly healthy and happy.”

“He was never sick, never had to go to the doctor. And then, one Sunday, he suddenly collapsed and fell over. I was in shock.” They were even quoted saying.

In light of this, Bill even went as far as to ponder the possibility of a poisoning, and claimed, “Stitch is also at an autopsy, where we hope to learn a few more things.”

“Sadly, we also had to think about whether it might be the case that everything is connected.”

“It's so sad that you have to think that there is someone who wants to harm you so much that he kills your animals. Is there a lunatic out there?”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde has decided to date again following ‘difficult’ Harry Styles split

Olivia Wilde has decided to date again following ‘difficult’ Harry Styles split
Warner Music, rock band Jesus and Mary Chain end U.S. copyright lawsuit

Warner Music, rock band Jesus and Mary Chain end U.S. copyright lawsuit
Madonna not dating her kid’s trainer, just helping him ‘promote the gym’

Madonna not dating her kid’s trainer, just helping him ‘promote the gym’
Christina Aguilera on aging gracefully, injectables in Hollywood

Christina Aguilera on aging gracefully, injectables in Hollywood
Intention behind King Charles' move against Meghan and Harry discussed

Intention behind King Charles' move against Meghan and Harry discussed

Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle father Thomas 'complicated man'

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle father Thomas 'complicated man'
'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'

'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'
Prince Harry got down on one knee 'searching up' Meghan to say 'yes'

Prince Harry got down on one knee 'searching up' Meghan to say 'yes'
Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding

Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding
Prince William, Kate were not 'brave enough' to admit they were Meghan fans

Prince William, Kate were not 'brave enough' to admit they were Meghan fans
Prince William was 'moved' by Meghan Markle 'unconventional remedies'

Prince William was 'moved' by Meghan Markle 'unconventional remedies'