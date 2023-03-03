 
K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years

The concert will be a two night show
K-pop band Red Velvet will be taking the stage after three years to perform at KSPO Dome. On March 3rd, their agency SM Entertainment announced that the group will be holding a two day concert.

The shows will be titled R to V and will take place on April 1st and April 2nd. This will be their first concert since their show in 2019 which was called La Rouge. For the fans who are unable to attend the concert physically, it will also be streamed on Naver’s Beyond LIVE.

The pre-sale tickets for the physical show will become available for fan club members on March 7th and March 9th for the general public.

Their first concert was called Red Room and was held three years after their debut. Though the show was meant for two nights, tickets sold out immediately and the website crashed so a third night was added as well. 

