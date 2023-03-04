 
world
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Reuters

Biden's battle with skin cancer ends in victory

By
Reuters

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2023. AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2023. AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest in February that was a basal cell carcinoma - a common form of skin cancer - and no further treatment is needed, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday. 

All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, the White House physician said in a letter, adding that Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare but the site had healed.

Last month, doctors declared Biden, 80, healthy and "fit for duty" after a physical examination. They said at the time that a small lesion had been removed from his chest and sent for a biopsy.

O'Connor said in the letter that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasize.

Biden's health is under close scrutiny as he prepares for an expected run for a second presidential term in 2024. His wife Jill Biden has said he plans to run, although a formal declaration of the president's intentions has yet to be made.

Whether Biden - already the oldest American president ever - should be the party's candidate is a source of debate among Democrats.

Biden's three-hour session with doctors in February at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, was his second extensive exam since taking office in January 2021.

More From World:

This is the 'most powerful passport' in the world

This is the 'most powerful passport' in the world
Nobel Prize winner jailed for 10 years

Nobel Prize winner jailed for 10 years
Former Malaysia PM, 1MDB ex-CEO cleared of audit tampering charges

Former Malaysia PM, 1MDB ex-CEO cleared of audit tampering charges
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son
Americans arrested for allegedly sending aviation technology to Russia

Americans arrested for allegedly sending aviation technology to Russia
Kem Sokha: Cambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason

Kem Sokha: Cambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason
Biden likely to announce plan to run for second term

Biden likely to announce plan to run for second term
First top-level US-Russia meeting after Ukraine war

First top-level US-Russia meeting after Ukraine war
Scientists reveal hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

Scientists reveal hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza
Commanders among six TTP terrorists killed in IED attack

Commanders among six TTP terrorists killed in IED attack
'Son of the Emirates' praised as he takes off for historic space mission

'Son of the Emirates' praised as he takes off for historic space mission
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok