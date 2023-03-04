 
Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu

Kim Kardashian looked stunning as she joined James Corden to film a skit for his Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show this week's episode.

The Kardashians star, 42, and the talk show host, 44, were spotted together in a grocery store on Thursday in Malibu, California, before the pair hit the roads for the shoot.

In the pictures, obtained by Page Six, the SKIMS founder was seen giggling as she and Corden stopped at a local gas station.

The pair was also seen trying out some bucket hats and sunglasses before heading out. Corden was also seen hilariously escorting Kardashian out of the store as he proceeded to be her bodyguard before they left the store and got into their gray-colored Rolls Royce.

Kardashian, who is a mom of four, looked jaw-dropping gorgeous in a grey tank top and faded high-waisted distressed jeans.

She paired the look with matching stiletto heels and wore her black tresses in a long braided ponytail.

Corden, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look, wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white Gucci sneakers.

Meanwhile, plans for Corden’s finale have now been confirmed, with the episode airing on April 27 – including an appearance from Tom Cruise.

