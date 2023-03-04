Disney+ Documentary 'Finding Michael' delayed further: Spencer Matthews apologises

Disney+ documentary Finding Michael was postponed till further date hours before going live.

Made In Chelsea star and podcaster Spencer Matthews, announced on Instagram, on Friday, March 3, that the debut date has been shifted further.

He posted a story on Instagram, saying, "Apologies to everyone trying to view Finding Michael on Disney+. The debut date has shifted and we’ll update you as soon as we have the timings."

As per Deadline, Matthews had been doing the publicity rounds all week, publicising his documentary Finding Michael, set for its premiere on Disney+ on Friday 3 March.

Finding Michael documents Matthew's journey in his attempt to recover his late elder brother Michael’s body from Mount Everest, where he went missing in 1999 after becoming the youngest British climber to scale the summit.

Outraged fans took to Matthew's Instagram and Twitter to vent out. One fan wrote, "Why has Finding Michael release date been pushed back? Promo for the documentary being released today has been happening all week, so why the last minute delay?"

Another added, "Well, the promo for Finding Michael is back now but states coming soon. It's a shame you don't update your paying customers on this, and as well as you ask for subscriptions."

"Where is Finding Michael? You said the drop date was 3rd March? It's now 4th March and it's nowhere to be seen, I rejoined you to watch this, so I'd like my subscription back for the month please? Just as an aside, don't promise something if you can't deliver it," another angry fan said.



