Sunday Mar 05 2023
Will Smith praises Jamie Foxx for being ‘most naturally talented’

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Will Smith was full of praises for his fomer co-star Jamie Foxx on Saturday night, March 4th, 2022.

The Emancipation actor took to his Instagram to share a carousel of fan compilation of Foxx’s exceptional performances.

The first featured a scene from movie 2004’s Ray, the one of his music videos, a live performance of a hilarious song about The Brady Bunch, a parody of Donald Trump. And, finally a clip from Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he does an opera rendition of Rihanna’s B----h Better Have My Money.

He captioned it, “@iamjamiefoxx is a BEAST!!! Singer, Actor, Comedian — THE TRUTH!”

Soon after, Foxx went to the comments to accept the praise.

“That means errrrthang coming from you… been in the artistic trenches with you I know what you’re made out of I know what you’ve given us so many incredible movies, and performances… you have done so much for the culture… you have been instrumental in my progress… I am 10 toes down, no matter what comes down… my brother from Philly BIG WILLY!! O BTW see u in PARIS”

Smith and Foxx have been long-time friends. The two co-starred in the movie, Ali, back in 2001.

Moreover, Foxx was also one of the first few celebrities to take in a private screening of Emancipation, which marked Smith’s first film since his incident at the Oscars in March, 2022, when he slapped Chris Rock onstage in front of a live audience.

