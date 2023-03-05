PSL 2023: Islamabad United win toss, put Quetta Gladiators to bat

Islamabad United batter Azam Khan hits a shot during the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on February 24, 2023. — PSL

In the 21st fixture of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Islamabad United have won the toss and opted to bowl against Quetta Gladiators.



At the moment, United are on the third spot on the points table with 8 points, having lost only two of the six matches they have played during the tournament so far.

Gladiators, with two points, rank at number six — having won only one of the six matches they have played so far.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed, Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Nuwan Thushara, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius, Will Jacks, Odean Smith,

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Sohaib Maqsood, Asif Ali, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Hassan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Azam Khan (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zafar Gohar, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zameer, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

