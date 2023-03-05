 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS' Jungkook Finally Joins The 'Hype Boy' Dance Challenge

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023


The singer previously sang a short cover of their song Ditto
K-pop group BTS’ Jungkook recently took part in the popular Hype Boy challenge from the group New Jeans. The challenge blew up after the instant success of the rookie group.

The track is from their debut album and a large percentage of the idol industry took part in the challenge, as well as several Korean actors. The group have been everywhere since their debut and Hype Boy became an instant hit.

BTS and New Jeans are labelmates, and several members have shown support for the rookie group including RM, J-Hope and now Jungkook. Jungkook held a recent live broadcast, where he spent hours singing and listening to music while chatting with fans.

Though he had previously sung along to New Jeans’ other track Ditto, this time the singer took part in the Hype Boy challenge, doing the choreography with a can of beer in his hands. Fans were elated to see that the singer knows the choreography of the hit song. 

