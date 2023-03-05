 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Soju brand Chum Churum replaces Blackpink’s Jennie as model

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Jennie partnered with the brand back in 2021
Jennie partnered with the brand back in 2021

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink has been removed from the soju brand Chum Churum as their model. Her replacement is My Name actress Han So Hee.

Jennie had been a model for the brand since 2021, so it seems her contract has naturally come to a close. Before the idol, popular actress Suzy worked as a model for them as well.

Fans of Han So Hee got a kick out of the announcement of the partnership, referring to So Hee’s previous Instagram post where she swore never to drink again after spending the holidays with her family.

After the confirmation that she would be working with the soju brand, she returned to the same post to comment that she was taking the statement back. The actress is also set to return to Netflix after her hit series My Name to appear in Gyeongseong Creature later this year.

