 
world
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
AFP

Blinken welcomes S Korea's historic plans for Japan

By
AFP

Monday Mar 06, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Indo-Pacific Quad Foreign Ministerial panel discussion in New Delhi. — AFP/File
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the Indo-Pacific Quad Foreign Ministerial panel discussion in New Delhi. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: US top diplomat Antony Blinken on Sunday applauded plans announced by South Korea to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labour, as Seoul looks to forge closer ties with Tokyo.

South Korea and Japan are "two of the United States' most important allies, and we are inspired by the work they have done to advance their bilateral relations," the Secretary of State said in a statement.

The trilateral relationship is "central to our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

"We applaud [Seoul and Tokyo] for their courage and vision, and call on the international community to join our commendation of this momentous achievement."

The decision by Seoul comes as South Korea and Japan have ramped up security cooperation in the face of growing threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

But bilateral ties have long been strained over Tokyo's brutal 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula.

Around 780,000 Koreans were conscripted into forced labour by Japan during the 35-year occupation, according to data from Seoul, not including women forced into sexual slavery by Japanese troops.

Seoul's plan is to take money from major South Korean companies that benefited from a 1965 reparations deal with Tokyo and use it to compensate victims, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin said.

Victims have criticised the proposal because it falls far short of their demand for a full apology from Tokyo and direct compensation from the Japanese companies involved.

More From World:

Southwest Airlines flight 3923 makes emergency landing in Cuba

Southwest Airlines flight 3923 makes emergency landing in Cuba
Ban continues on Afghan women as universities reopen after winter break

Ban continues on Afghan women as universities reopen after winter break
Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands

Seven missing as boat capsizes off disputed Japan islands
Estonian PM's party wins general election

Estonian PM's party wins general election
Egypt jails activists for years on ´terrorism´: rights groups

Egypt jails activists for years on ´terrorism´: rights groups
Indian student urinates on co-passenger on American Airlines flight

Indian student urinates on co-passenger on American Airlines flight
Here is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the world

Here is the full list of Least Developed Countries in the world
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
Greece tragedy: Protests continue as burial of victims begins

Greece tragedy: Protests continue as burial of victims begins
White House challenge to Biden: Marianne Williamson enters presidential race

White House challenge to Biden: Marianne Williamson enters presidential race
EU, US protest as Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years

EU, US protest as Belarus jails Nobel winner Bialiatski for 10 years
Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business

Spain announces law promoting gender parity in politics and business