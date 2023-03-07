Tired of space issues? WhatsApp now has a solution for you

A picture of a mobile screen showing the WhatsApp Status feature in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

Even though there is more than enough storage on WhatsApp, there is still a limit to everything especially if you are a person who loves to send and receive photos and videos.

The instant messaging app has brought a solution for its users by working on a new update that would expire groups to save space, WaBetaInfo reported Tuesday.

WhatsApp has submitted the new update, bringing the version up to 23.5.0.71. The update is still under development and is not yet ready to be released to beta testers.

The new feature — known as expiring groups — will allow users to set an expiration date for the groups and once the date arrives, users will be prompted to clean up the group, said the app-tracking website.

— WaBetaInfo

The option will be visible within the group info in a future update. "When this feature is released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week, or a custom date, and they will also have the ability to remove an expiration that was previously set in case they change their mind," said WaBetaInfo.

Users will have the choice if they want to apply this feature or not as it will not apply to other group participants.

This feature is expected to solution to the issue where groups tend to become irrelevant over time that is created temporarily for birthday events or for sharing pictures of a specific event. This will save space on the app.