This latest WhatsApp update will blow your mind

The picture shows a person holding phone with WhatsApp logo on it. — Reuters/File
Meta-owned WhatsApp is the go-to app for users when it comes to sharing pictures, videos or any document as it provides a safe and smooth experience. 

The instant messaging app has once again brought another much-anticipated feature for those who were struggling to share a large file to their contacts.

The app is releasing out a new in-app banner to announce the ability to share documents up to 2GB in size, reported WaBetaInfo — the app tracking website. 

The update is being rolled out for some beta testers through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.5.11.

Through the "document banner", users will now easily be able to share documents and files up to 2GB in size. 

The screenshot above shows that a new in-app banner has been added within the document explorer which will inform users that they can share documents that are up 2GB in size. 

Those who are not familiar with this feature, this banner will come in handy and update users, encouraging them to try it now. This new feature now makes "WhatsApp a viable alternative for sending large files". 

This update was released some beta testers before but now it is being rolled out to more users. 

