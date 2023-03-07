 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry’s comments on psychedelic drugs use

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Royal commentator Piers Morgan believes that after Prince Harry’s revelations about drug use, he and wife Meghan Markle may be stuck in UK, if they were to attend the coronation of King Charles.

Prince Harry revealed he began therapy after a row with his wife Meghan and again “divulged his fondness for drugs” in a public session with trauma expert Gabor Maté, according to the Sky News Australia host on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023.

“If there’s been an advert for not taking drugs, it’s old Harry isn’t it,” said Morgan.

“US border agents take a dim view of drug use by non-US citizens,” mocked Morgan. “Another compelling reason why we don’t want them at the King’s coronation – we might end up being stuck with them for good.”

The TV presenter quoted an excerpt from the live session that the Duke of Sussex held with Dr Maté over the weekend.

“I started doing it recreationally and then started to realise how good it was for me. I would say it is one of the fundamental parts of my life that changed me and helped me deal with the traumas and the pains of the past. They’re unlocking so much of what we’ve suppressed.”

He went on to describe the different psychedelic drugs he used and the effects he was getting.  

