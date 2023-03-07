 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Will Smith reportedly feels that Chris Rock insulted his wife Jada Pinkett again on his Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

The comedian opened up about getting slapped by the Emancipation star during the show where he also talked about the cheating rumours regarding Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith that surfaced in 2020.

Following the show, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Smith is “upset” that Rock discussed the slap even though he apologized to him in an emotional video on YouTube after the incident.

“Will is embarrassed and hurt by what Chris said about him and his family in his Netflix special. He didn’t watch it, but he had people tell him what Chris said," the source said.

"It’s everywhere when you look online and on social media, so Will and Jada have seen comments about it," the insider added.

The source continued: "Will apologized to Chris and would like for Chris to let it go. Will has worked on himself and he is banned by the Oscars for 10 years.”

“He feels like that’s enough and wants Chris to move on, so that he and everyone else can too,” the outlet shared.

Furthermore, the source revealed that Smith is also upset that Netflix gave the Everybody Hates Chris star "this platform" to express his views.

"Will is also upset that Netflix was a part of this and thinks Chris insulting Jada again is below the belt," the source noted. "He is upset that Netflix gave Chris this platform to share these messages and thinks it’s distasteful.”

