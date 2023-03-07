 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
WATCH: Firdous Naqvi takes off cap, sherwani in charged assembly speech

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

In a dramatic turn of events during a speech in the Sindh Assembly on Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi took off his cap and sherwani to protest the miseries of the public due to high inflation. 

However, Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani asked the PTI lawmaker to put his sherwani on to maintain the assembly's decorum while expressing disapproval at the move. 

In a charged speech, the PTI legislator said the poor in the province did not have the financial means to feed their family members. He added that there had been an unprecedented hike in the prices of essential food products as common people could not buy them anymore.

"I won't just take my cap off, but my sherwani too," the PTI MPA said.

The PTI MPA's antics came during a pre-budget discussion in the House which was continuing for the second day amid uproar caused by opposition legislators.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Farooqui, a lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said Karachi desperately required an effective master plan to resolve the basic civic issues of its residents. She demanded that more housing projects be launched in the city for its underprivileged residents.

Commenting on Naqvi, she said it is not right to take off one's clothes like this [in public]. "Do they undress like this in their house? Mothers, sisters, daughters and wives are sitting here [in the House]," she said.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo News

