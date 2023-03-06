Imran Khan to lead PTI election campaign from Wednesday

Supporters of Imran Khan chant slogans outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on March 5, 2023. — AFP

PTI chief to lead rally while seated in bomb-proof vehicle.

Rally to begin from Zaman Pak and end at Data Darbar.

"No one can mute Khan's voice," Azhar says on PEMRA ban.

As the date for polls in Punjab is drawing closer, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday announced the beginning of its election campaign on Wednesday (March 8).

PTI leader Hammad Azhar, during a presser along with other party members in Lahore, said that Chairman “Imran Khan will lead the election rally on Wednesday”.

Earlier last week, the deposed prime minister — whose government was ousted from power last April via a no-confidence motion — announced the beginning of his party's election drive on March 4, while at the same time announced the suspension of the PTI Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement).

Azhar, meanwhile, added that the rally would start from the PTI chief’s residence in Lahore's Zaman Park and end at Data Darbar. However, Khan will lead the rally while seated inside a bomb-proof vehicle to ensure his security.

Censuring Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the former minister said that he was crying for elections not to take place.

“When that lion [Imran Khan] will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will understand this is how a nation becomes alive,” the PTI politician said.

Referring to the ban imposed on broadcasting Khan's speeches by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the former federal minister said that no one can stop the PTI chief's "voice as it is Pakistan's voice right now".

He also censured the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government and said: "The weather is usually pleasant in Islamabad, so the people sitting on the throne often forget what the actual temperature of Pakistan is."

He also added that there was an immense crowd during the PTI chairman’s appearance in Islamabad’s courts for his four ongoing cases.