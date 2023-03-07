 
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
Web Desk

Jenna Ortega admits punching Courteney Cox in ‘Scream VI’ was ‘really epic’

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Jenna Ortega and Courteney Cox led the star-studded premiere of Scream VI at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday night.

Ahead of the movie premiere, the Wednesday famed actress discusses about getting to punch the Friends star on screen in the new sequel.

Speaking to ET Canada, Ortega spoke about the scene that happens early in the film, with Ortega’s character Tara laying into Cox’s iconic reporter Gale Weathers.

“That was a long time coming, I’ll tell ya,” the You actress joked. “Me and Courteney, just the entire time were [laughing].”

Ortega also revealed, “That was actually improvised. That was an incredible experience. And I feel like the way that was scripted, and the way that that went down was really epic.

Ortega and her Scream VI co-star, Melissa Barrera, also tried guessing how many times their characters stabbed the villain Ghostface in the film.

“Oh, God. I think it would be in the fifties,” Barrera laughed. “Yeah, we tried to count at some point,” Ortega admitted.

Scream VI is set to hit the theatres on March 10.

