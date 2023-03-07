 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Reuters

TikTok to allow creators to sell collections of long-format videos

By
Reuters

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, on August 22, 2022. — Reuters
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, on August 22, 2022. — Reuters

Chinese short-video sharing app TikTok said on Tuesday it will allow some creators to produce collections of longer videos and charge their audience a premium for access, opening up a new channel of monetization for its users.

Its new offering "Series" will allow eligible creators to put collections of up to 80 videos, each about 20 minutes long behind a paywall. Currently, the allowed length of a video on TikTok is up to 10 minutes.

TikTok, which has disrupted the social media space largely dominated by Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Instagram with its short-form videos and a sophisticated recommendation engine, is now taking a shot at YouTube.

TikTok said its users are increasingly coming to the platform for content like must-know spreadsheet shortcuts, workout routines and recipe guides, areas where YouTube still remains the dominant destination.

It is not clear whether TikTok will take a cut from the creators. The company already offers its creators the ability to receive tips and gifts, as well as manages a fund to incentivize them to grow their audience.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, hit 1 billion monthly active users in September 2021 and has not reported its user base since. In comparison, Facebook had nearly 3 billion monthly active users as of December 2022.

More From Sci-Tech:

'Worm moon', two planets to illuminate sky tonight

'Worm moon', two planets to illuminate sky tonight
Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out

Twitter's lead EU regulator concerned over blue tick roll-out
'Have I been fired?': Twitter employee asks Elon Musk

'Have I been fired?': Twitter employee asks Elon Musk

Tired of space issues? WhatsApp now has a solution for you

Tired of space issues? WhatsApp now has a solution for you
Alarm raised as emissions set to push Earth temps past tipping point

Alarm raised as emissions set to push Earth temps past tipping point
Microsoft integrates AI behind ChatGPT to more developer tools

Microsoft integrates AI behind ChatGPT to more developer tools
Elon Musk responds to Twitter outage

Elon Musk responds to Twitter outage
Twitter back to 'normal'

Twitter back to 'normal'
WhatsApp to allow users to 'mute calls' from unknown numbers

WhatsApp to allow users to 'mute calls' from unknown numbers
Japanese AI manga: Threat to jobs or creativity booster?

Japanese AI manga: Threat to jobs or creativity booster?
'Sticker maker, report status': New, upcoming updates on WhatsApp

'Sticker maker, report status': New, upcoming updates on WhatsApp
CSGO: Did Nvidia leak source 2 version of the game?

CSGO: Did Nvidia leak source 2 version of the game?