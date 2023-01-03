In a first, 'Year on TikTok 2022' celebrated in Pakistan

Illustration of people standing against the backdrop of TikTok's logo. — Reuters/File

TikTok marked the end of the year with a celebration of community, creativity and self-expression at its Year on TikTok 2022 event — an immersive spectacle held in Lahore.

The short video-sharing platform celebrated its creator community in Pakistan, top videos and trends of the year with their end-of-year Creator Awards and exciting performances.



Earlier in December last year, TikTok shared top trends and creators in Pakistan and around the world in its annual year-end report — 'Year on TikTok 2022.



During the event, the platform celebrated some of the most inspiring creators across 11 categories including entertainment, lifestyle and sports, as well as the award for the Top Creator of the year.

These creators were acknowledged for their ability to engage with the audiences and create cultural movements which started on the video-sharing platform before moving to the physical world and creating a real-world impact.

Guests at the event were treated to performances by content creators Tahir Abbas, Hareem Rashid, and Daaniya Kanwal — famous for their content on the social media application.

The event also had a musical performance by TikTok creator Abdul Hannan, whose songs have been some of the most popular tracks of the year on the application in Pakistan.

“We are filled with pride as we celebrate our community who have been a driving force behind some of the exciting trends of 2022. From sharing innovative ideas to turning their passions into successful careers, the members of our community have shown incredible resilience and creativity," said Tarek Abdalla, TikTok's regional general manager for Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Pakistan and South Asia.

He added that it was inspiring for him to witness how the video-sharing platform has enabled everyone to come together and experience joy, connection, and a sense of belonging.

"We are honored to have been a part of this journey and look forward to seeing what the future holds for our community,” he stated.

Winners of Year on TikTok 2022:



Top Health Creator - Danial Ahmed (danial.ahmed8)

Most Viewed Educational Video - Syed Aun (syedaun14)

Top Food Creator - Chef Rizwan Chaudhary (babafoodsrrc)

Top Beauty Creator - Humna Zahid (samosiiii)

Top Travel Creator - Skardu Valley (skarduvalley)

Top Gamer - Shehzada Shahab (drtabzzyt)

Top Sports Creator - Muneeb ur Raheem (s3baller)

Top Entertainer - Fiza Muneeb (Fizzamuneeb1)

People's Choice Award - Zulqarnain Sikander (Zulqarnain)

Top Creator of 2022 - Zunaira Mahi (zunaira.mahi)



