Wednesday Mar 08 2023
Eurovision Song Contest final tickets sell out in 36 minutes

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Tickets for the 2023 Eurovision song contest grand final in Liverpool, England, in May sold out in little over 30 minutes on Tuesday, organisers said.

Britain is hosting the 67th contest on behalf of Ukraine, the winner of the 2022 competition that was ruled out from hosting because of the ongoing conflict there.

The European Broadcasting Union asked Britain, which was the 2022 runner-up, to step in.

Tickets for the grand final were priced between 160 pounds and 380 pounds ($192-456), while tickets for the two semi-finals were priced between 90 pounds and 290 pounds.

Around 3,000 tickets for a total of nine shows - six previews, two semi-finals and the grand final - will be made available for displaced Ukrainians for a charge of 20 pounds per sale, the British government said last month.

Jennifer Aniston starts following Meghan Markle's friend

Former 'Boy Meets World' star Ben Savage to run for US Congress

Harry thinks Meghan is modern day Mother Theresa: expert

Kate Middleton confronted Meghan Markle for 'hurting' feelings over 'hormones'

Meghan Markle 'upset' Kate Middleton after not giving her Easter present

Meghan Markle was 'sheepish' of her 'discounted sofa' after looking at Kate's furniture

Meghan Markle was branded 'pushy' after 'unthinkable mistake' with Queen

Meghan Markle was happy about 'bonding' with Queen during first outing

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week

