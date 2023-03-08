Jenna Ortega reveals real reason why she doesn’t like romantic comedies

In a wide-ranging interview with Elle magazine, Jenna Ortega shed light on different aspects of her decade-long career in the industry.

The Jane the Virgin alum, 20, who began her journey from doing commercials and then stumbled into Disney, broke out of her child actor persona to become a horror queen.

The Wednesday star is now adding another feather in her cap as she ventures into producing and starring in her first romantic comedy, Winter Spring Summer or Fall – which will also feature her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White.

However, she doesn’t like romantic comedies herself. “I hate being googoogaga over a boy,” Ortega told the outlet.

“I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story.”

The release date for the upcoming movie has not been announced.

For now, Ortega is gearing up for Wednesday’s second season. The actress shared that despite the fact she like working nonstop, she’s giving herself some time to relax.

“There’s a month of this year that I want to take off, and I’ve made it very clear that I’m going to take this month off. I’m going to travel, I just got a flip phone, I’m just going to be hidden for a while,” she shared cheerfully.

“I have to work things around my schedule to make sure that that month stays open. There’s a part of it that’s stressful because it’s like, ‘Oh my God, can I tell this director that I don’t want to work these two weeks? Can I?’ I don’t know, but I am also making the rules.”